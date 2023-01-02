Shovels, snow blowers and ice melt — Minnesotans will need them all over the next couple of days as the first significant storm of 2023 moves into the state and drops rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.

A winter storm warning goes into effect Monday afternoon across western Minnesota and by evening will cover an area stretching from the southwestern part of the state to the Twin Cities to St. Cloud and into western Wisconsin. The warning to be in effect until Tuesday night comes with the potential of 4 to 8 inches of snow in the metro area while 6 to 10 inches could pile up in a swath of central and western Minnesota from Hutchinson to Redwood Falls to Marshall, the National Weather Service said.

Some isolated pockets of a foot or more of snow are possible with snow falling at 1 to 2 inches per hour at time Tuesday, the Weather Service said.

With temperatures either side of freezing, rain, freezing rain and sleet is forecast to mix in with the snow and create slippery conditions. Up to one tenth of an inch could accumulate across central, east central and south central Minnesota, the Weather Service said.

An ice storm warning covering southern Minnesota goes into effect at 6 p.m. Monday. Ice accumulations near a quarter inch is expected in places such as Mankato, Albert Lea and Fairmont.

The worst conditions statewide will be Tuesday morning and early afternoon with winds whipping at between 20 and 35 mph, creating low visibility, the Weather Service said.

"Please adjust your travel plans for Tuesday if possible," the Weather Service warned. "Travel could be very difficult."

Travel impacts could last into Wednesday morning when the storm will start to wind down.

Behind the storm, calmer conditions are expected from Thursday through the weekend with sunny skies Thursday, Friday and Sunday. There is a slight chance of snow on Saturday. Highs during the period will be in the teens and 20s, the Weather Service said.