By DJ Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas:

Even though we saw rain on Friday, it's not uncommon to see some snow this late in the season. On this date in 1907, 8.5 inches of snow fell in the metro area. The latest 6-inch-plus snowfall day is April 29, when 6.6 inches fell in 1984. The latest date we've seen accumulating snow (a tenth of an inch or more) was May 24, 1925, with exactly that much falling.

Saturday will be the better weather day of the weekend. Any early rain showers should push out quickly in the metro, leaving mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Our next system moves in early Sunday, bringing us another half-inch to inch of rain through early Monday morning. We'll see more rain chances on both Tuesday and Thursday next week. Roller-coaster temperatures will be the other story, with 50s Sunday and Monday before rocketing to the low 70s Tuesday.

Farmers are planting their fields already. As of the USDA crop progress report issued Monday, 8% of corn was planted across the state. That was two days ahead of the five-year average and nine days ahead of last year.