A major winter storm moving across the country will clip parts of Minnesota, dropping up to 8 inches of snow in the southeastern part of the state from Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

The Twin Cities metro area is in line to pick up 2 to 6 inches of snow, with the heaviest amounts in the southern and eastern suburbs, the National Weather Service said.

A winter storm warning goes into effect at 6 p.m. and covers an area stretching from Worthington to Mankato to Rochester and into western and central Wisconsin. A winter weather advisory covers an area running from Marshall to the Twin Cities to Hayward, Wis., the Weather Service said.

Snow will begin falling in southern Minnesota starting late Wednesday and move north and east overnight, arriving in the metro area after midnight. Snow falling at 1 to 2 inches per hour will be possible at times along the Interstate 90 corridor, the Weather Service said.

"The main impacts will be slick roads and slow travel," the Weather Service said.

Motorists who travel were reminded to keep a flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.

Storm warnings were in place Wednesday from Colorado through Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Behind the storm, the Twin Cities can expect calmer but cloudy conditions for the next several days. High temperatures will remain in the 20s Friday through Tuesday, with a peek of sunshine on Sunday, the Weather Service said.