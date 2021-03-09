GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's three stars

1. Kaapo Kahkonen, Wild: The goalie recorded 26 saves for his first career shutout.

2. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger scored the game-deciding goal.

3. Marc-Andre Fleury, Golden Knights: The Vegas goalie had 20 stops.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Successful penalty kills by the Wild.

5 Shots by Fiala, a team high.

7 Straight wins for Kahkonen.

Sarah McLellan