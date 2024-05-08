More from Star Tribune
Paralympian loses medals and equipment in Brazilian floods, but is improvising to qualify for Paris
Vanderson Chaves has faced many challenges in more than a decade as a Paralympic fencer, but none as fearsome as the massive floods in Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state.
Twins defeat Mariners as Paddack strikes out 10 and gets offensive support
Twins starter Chris Paddack struck out 10 in 5 1/3 innings and the team's offense produced three home runs as Minnesota beat Seattle 6-3 on Wednesday night.
Canucks overcome 3-goal deficit to stun Oilers 5-4 in Game 1
Conor Garland broke a tie with 5:34 left and the Vancouver Canucks overcame a three-goal deficit to beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the second-round playoff series.
Conforto homers to spark 6-run inning and Giants beat skidding Rockies 8-6
Michael Conforto homered and singled in a six-run second inning that sent the San Francisco Giants past the struggling Colorado Rockies 8-6 on Wednesday night.
