OAKLAND, Calif. — Shea Langeliers hit a two-run homer on his way to a career-high five RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 9-4 on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Brett Harris hit a go-ahead homer in the fifth and Brent Rooker added a three-run drive in the seventh for the A's, who backed lefty JP Sears (3-2) and snapped a three-game skid that came after a six-game win streak.

Marcus Semien homered for the Rangers against his former club. Leody Taveras then connected for a tiebreaking two-run shot in the fourth.

Langeliers went deep in the second for his eighth homer. He doubled home two runs in the fourth and tripled in J.D. Davis in the sixth.

Langeliers drove in four runs at Texas on April 9. He had three previous games with four RBIs.

Sears won back-to-back starts for the first time this year. He allowed four runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Rangers right-hander Michael Lorenzen (2-2) struck out six over six innings but was hurt by the two home runs and lost for the first time in four road starts this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Max Scherzer, scratched from his second scheduled rehab start because of thumb soreness, is taking a few more days before resuming his throwing program. ''He was feeling some discomfort still in that lower thumb, upper kind of wrist area, and decided before we progress him, we want to make sure he's fully recovered,'' general manager Chris Young said. ''So, my hope is that he starts feeling better and we can pick up where we left off and continue his rehab and join us soon.'' Scherzer is rehabbing from surgery in mid-December to repair a herniated disk in his lower back, and said that isn't giving him any issues. ... RHP Dane Dunning went on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Sunday with a strained rotator cuff.

Athletics: LHP Ken Waldichuk, on the 60-day injured list with a UCL sprain in his pitching arm, is set to be examined by Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday. Waldichuk suffered a setback in his rehab after facing hitters April 29. ... SS Darell Hernaiz underwent an MRI exam on his left foot that revealed a severe ankle sprain. He was placed on the 10-day IL and will be seen by a foot specialist. He left Tuesday's game after landing awkwardly on first base while running out a groundball. ... 2B Zack Gelof (left oblique strain) joined Triple-A Las Vegas in Round Rock and is likely to begin his rehab assignment this weekend, while INF Aledmys Diaz (strained right calf) is scheduled to play there Friday in a rehab appearance.

UP NEXT

Rangers right-hander Jack Leiter (0-0, 17.18 ERA) makes his second career start in Game 2, while righty Osvaldo Bido was set to make his A's debut.

