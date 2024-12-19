Wild-Utah game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, team updates
Brock Faber is deemed OK after a trip to a hospital, but the Wild have lost two in a row heading into Friday’s game. Utah has three consecutive victories.
Friday, 7 p.m., Xcel Energy Center
TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North; 100.3 FM
Wild update: D Brock Faber is fine after getting struck by a puck up high during the Wild’s 6-1 loss to the Panthers on Wednesday and going to a hospital to get evaluated. Faber was hit by a shot from Florida’s Eetu Luostarinen in the final minute of the third period before rushing toward the bench. The Wild played without five regulars and dropped to 1-3 on this five-game homestand. G Filip Gustavsson, who’s missed the past two games because of a lower-body injury, has returned to the ice. The Wild moved RW Yakov Trenin (upper body) to injured reserve.
Utah update: Utah hasn’t lost since falling to the Wild 5-4 in a shootout on Dec. 10. The team has won three straight, most recently upending Vancouver 3-2 in overtime Wednesday. Overall, Utah is on a season-long six-game point streak and has only one regulation loss in its past 10 games. RW Dylan Guenther has scored four times during a three-game goal streak. He also has nine points during a six-game point streak, which includes two assists vs. the Wild.
Injuries: Wild C Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), LW Jakub Lauko (lower body) and D Jake Middleton (upper body) are out. G Gustavsson (lower body) and RW Trenin (upper body) are day to day. Utah D Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), D Sean Durzi (shoulder), G Connor Ingram (upper body), D Maveric Lamoureux (upper body) and D John Marino (back) are out.
