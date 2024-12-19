Wild

Wild-Utah game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, team updates

Brock Faber is deemed OK after a trip to a hospital, but the Wild have lost two in a row heading into Friday’s game. Utah has three consecutive victories.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 19, 2024 at 9:39PM
Matthew Tkachuk of the Panthers gets the puck past Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on Wednesday during Florida's 6-1 victory at Xcel Energy Center. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Utah Hockey Club at Wild

Friday, 7 p.m., Xcel Energy Center

TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North; 100.3 FM

Wild update: D Brock Faber is fine after getting struck by a puck up high during the Wild’s 6-1 loss to the Panthers on Wednesday and going to a hospital to get evaluated. Faber was hit by a shot from Florida’s Eetu Luostarinen in the final minute of the third period before rushing toward the bench. The Wild played without five regulars and dropped to 1-3 on this five-game homestand. G Filip Gustavsson, who’s missed the past two games because of a lower-body injury, has returned to the ice. The Wild moved RW Yakov Trenin (upper body) to injured reserve.

View post on X

Utah update: Utah hasn’t lost since falling to the Wild 5-4 in a shootout on Dec. 10. The team has won three straight, most recently upending Vancouver 3-2 in overtime Wednesday. Overall, Utah is on a season-long six-game point streak and has only one regulation loss in its past 10 games. RW Dylan Guenther has scored four times during a three-game goal streak. He also has nine points during a six-game point streak, which includes two assists vs. the Wild.

Injuries: Wild C Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), LW Jakub Lauko (lower body) and D Jake Middleton (upper body) are out. G Gustavsson (lower body) and RW Trenin (upper body) are day to day. Utah D Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), D Sean Durzi (shoulder), G Connor Ingram (upper body), D Maveric Lamoureux (upper body) and D John Marino (back) are out.

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

