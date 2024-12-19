Wild update: D Brock Faber is fine after getting struck by a puck up high during the Wild’s 6-1 loss to the Panthers on Wednesday and going to a hospital to get evaluated. Faber was hit by a shot from Florida’s Eetu Luostarinen in the final minute of the third period before rushing toward the bench. The Wild played without five regulars and dropped to 1-3 on this five-game homestand. G Filip Gustavsson, who’s missed the past two games because of a lower-body injury, has returned to the ice. The Wild moved RW Yakov Trenin (upper body) to injured reserve.