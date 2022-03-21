The Wild sent the rights to center Jack McBain to the Arizona Coyotes for a second-round pick that it previously obtained from Vancouver in the 2022 NHL Draft.
McBain finished his senior season at Boston College with 19 goals and 13 assists in 23 games. He also played for Canada at the Beijing Olympics.
But McBain told the Wild he didn't want to sign with them, and he would have been a free agent in August. He is expected to join the Coyotes soon.
The 22-year-old McBain was the Wild's third round (63rd overall) pick in the 2018 draft while he was playing for his hometown Toronto Junior Canadiens.
The NHL trade deadline is at 2 p.m. today.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Motorsports celebrates strong weekend across several series
What a weekend for motorsports, the bit player on the massive stick-and-ball sporting landscape so eager for its own time in the spotlight.
Wild
Wild trades prospect Jack McBain to Arizona for second-round pick
The Boston College standout told the Wild he wouldn't sign with him, and would have been a free agent in August.
Sports
Russian race walker Lashmanova banned for doping, loses gold
Russian race walker Yelena Lashmanova has been banned for two years for doping and will be stripped of her Olympic gold medal, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Monday.
Sports
Maryland hires Seton Hall's Willard as basketball coach
Kevin Willard is taking over as Maryland's basketball coach after a dozen seasons at Seton Hall.
Sports
Patrick Reusse on the Carlos Correa signing, hot local teams and standing still Vikings
Reusse and Michael Rand had plenty to talk about on the Daily Delivery podcast after the Twins made another weekend splash.