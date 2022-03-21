The Wild sent the rights to center Jack McBain to the Arizona Coyotes for a second-round pick that it previously obtained from Vancouver in the 2022 NHL Draft.

McBain finished his senior season at Boston College with 19 goals and 13 assists in 23 games. He also played for Canada at the Beijing Olympics.

But McBain told the Wild he didn't want to sign with them, and he would have been a free agent in August. He is expected to join the Coyotes soon.

The 22-year-old McBain was the Wild's third round (63rd overall) pick in the 2018 draft while he was playing for his hometown Toronto Junior Canadiens.

The NHL trade deadline is at 2 p.m. today.