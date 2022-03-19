The Wild continues to tinker with its roster ahead of the NHL trade deadline on Monday, acquiring forward Nicolas Deslauriers from Anaheim on Saturday in exchange for a 2023 third-round draft pick, a source said.

Deslauriers, in his ninth NHL season, has five goals and five assists through 61 games.

A third-round pick in 2009 by Los Angeles, the 31-year-old has also played for Buffalo and Montreal before joining the Ducks. He has 41 goals and 41 assists for 82 points in 486 career games.

He's on an expiring two-year, $2 million contract and will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

"Seems to fit the Minnesota Wild," Wild coach Dean Evason said about Deslauriers. "Plays a hard game. Plays gritty. He's got a skill set, too, that can score. [He's] going to provide us with size and bite and play up and down our lineup."

Earlier in the week, the Wild traded center Nico Sturm to Colorado for center Tyson Jost.