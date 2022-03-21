Past performance explains why the Wild would target more depth that reinforces shaky special teams and beefs up a lineup that's had its bite tested.

But the changes management has made, and could continue to execute ahead of the NHL trade deadline at 2 p.m. Central Time on Monday, are also bracing for the future with critical division matchups the prelude to a postseason that the Wild learned a year ago is punishing.

"It's been a great season," winger and alternate captain Marcus Foligno said. "We like to think we've made a lot of adjustments and brought in some key guys and experienced guys, and then now we're at the deadline where we're trying to add some more pieces to have a run at it.

"So, that's exciting."

A reworked fourth line is the byproduct of the Wild's activity so far, a new look that is expected to debut on Monday against Vegas at Xcel Energy Center.

After being acquired from Anaheim on Saturday for a 2023 third-round draft pick, winger Nic Deslauriers practiced with the Wild on Sunday alongside winger Brandon Duhaime and center Tyson Jost, who General Manager Bill Guerin traded for last Tuesday in a deal that sent Nico Sturm to Colorado.

"We've identified that his game fits with our identity," coach Dean Evason said of Deslauriers, who will wear No. 44 and is known for his sandpaper style.

Foligno has been the one to supply a physical edge, including on behalf of his teammates. But now when that happens, one-third of the Wild's best two-way line is at risk of being penalized.

"I want him to be on the ice. I'll be in the box. I'll do the five minutes," said Deslauriers, who played with Foligno in Buffalo. "I think that's what I bring, energy, being a safe player defensively. I want to be reliable.

"Let those young bucks roll and have a free head."

Deslauriers, like Jost, also kills penalties, and their arrivals could help reinvigorate a unit that's been leaky, surrendering at least a goal in nine of the past 11 games.

They also could better prepare the Wild for what hasn't happened yet, and that's seven clashes with Colorado, Nashville, St. Louis and Dallas — Central Division foes the Wild is 1-6-1 against this season.

Already, the action has tightened up and become more rugged ahead of the playoffs where a bruising battle could be on deck.

That was certainly the case last year when the Wild was eliminated in seven games by the Golden Knights, a series in which the Wild "might have gotten a little bit physically beaten up," Foligno said, and some players logged strenuous minutes.

"It wasn't the Stanley Cup Finals," Foligno said. "It was the first round, and guys are banged up. Just adding some guys that can play that rough and tough style but play the right way is what Billy's thought of doing here, and we're ready for it.

"We understand the grind having gone through it last year, so it's nice to see our team kind of molded for it."

Guerin didn't forecast a major overhaul, but he said Saturday after landing Deslauriers, "The phone's ringing a lot now and going back and forth with a lot of teams."

He isn't trying to fix the Wild — "You can't trade your way out of problems," Guerin said — but if he can improve the team, he will. Still, even that philosophy comes with considerations.

First-round picks and prospects are valuable to the organization, especially since younger players on entry-level deals could help the team weather the escalating cost of the Zach Parise and Ryan Suter buyouts, which will amount to roughly $12.7 million next season.

"It'll take something real special for us to give one of those up," Guerin said.

Goaltending was a factor in the Wild's post All-Star break funk, with a combined .899 save percentage for Cam Talbot and Kaapo Kahkonen below the league average. But Talbot has won his past five starts and Guerin has expressed confidence in the duo.

"I know the numbers aren't telling me I should, but I do," he said last week.

With wins in four of its last six games, the entire team is rebounding from that decline.

And if that progress continues and the Wild gets back to playing how it was earlier in the season when it had a brief stint atop the NHL and rattled off a 10-game point streak, that might be the best boost the team could receive.

"Nobody knows more than the guys in the dressing room what has to be done," Guerin said. "It's just a matter of putting it into motion."