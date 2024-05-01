PHOENIX — Christian Walker homered twice, including a two-run drive in the 10th inning that gave the Arizona Diamondbacks a bee-delayed 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

A bee swarm atop the netting behind home plate caused a delay of nearly two hours as players and fans waited for a beekeeper to remove the colony.

The activity in the game didn't pick up until late.

Gabriel Moreno hit a tying single for Arizona in the eighth, but Los Angeles reliever Nabil Crismatt (1-1) worked a perfect ninth to send it to extra innings.

The Dodgers loaded the bases against Scott McGough (1-3) in the 10th, and Will Smith drove in Gavin Lux with a sacrifice fly for a one-run lead.

Walker wasted no more time ending the long, buzzy night, launching Crismatt's third pitch of the 10th into the left-field seats, scoring the automatic runner as well and setting off a wild celebration at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks opted to switch gears after the long wait, sending out left-hander Brandon Hughes to begin a bullpen game instead of scheduled starter Jordan Montgomery, who had gone through his full warmup before the delay was announced.

Los Angeles stuck with Landon Knack and he gave up a solo homer to Walker in the fourth — the only run the right-hander allowed on three hits in five innings.

The Dodgers loaded the bases against Justin Martinez in the fifth and tied the game on Joe Mantiply's wild pitch. A balk by Mantiply scored Smith from third to make it 2-1 in the sixth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (elbow) allowed a run and seven hits in five innings during a rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Diamondbacks: LHP Kyle Nelson was transferred to the 60-day injured list and will have surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. Arizona selected Hughes' contract from Triple-A Reno to take Nelson's spot and optioned LHP Tommy Henry to the minors after Monday night's game.

UP NEXT

Arizona RHP Zac Gallen (3-2, 3.38 ERA) is cleared to pitch in Wednesday's series finale after leaving his last start with right hamstring soreness. He'll face RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-1, 3.54), who's making his sixth start since signing with the Dodgers out of Japan.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb