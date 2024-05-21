The westbound lanes of Interstate 494 are closed at Interstate 35E Tuesday morning and it's leading to a major traffic backup.
A semi lost its load on the bridge spanning the Minnesota River and it may be noon before the mess is cleaned up and lanes reopened, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.
Traffic is being diverted off I-494 onto I-35E. The closure on I-494 is leading to a 30-minute delay, with traffic stacked up as far back as Delaware Avenue.
The eastbound lanes of I-494 remain open.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Traffic
Westbound I-494 reopens in Mendota Heights after load fell off flatbed
MnDOT said the lanes would be closed until noon, but got the lanes opened sooner.
Local
The Borealis train makes its maiden voyage Tuesday from Minnesota to Chicago
Celebrations of the new Amtrak route begin in the morning at St. Paul's Union Depot and continue through its route through Red Wing, Winona and stops in Wisconsin.
Politics
Minnesota's child protection system needs fixes. Legislators are starting with these changes.
Measures approved this session laid the groundwork for long-term changes to Minnesota's child protection system, which has a high rate of children enduring repeat abuse.
Wolves
Bring what? Did Edwards give state tourism new catchphrase?
Wolves star Anthony Edwards invited invited NBA legend and TV analyst Charles Barkley — in a colorful way — to Minneapolis in a postgame interview after Game 7. The phrase caught fire in places you wouldn't expect.
High Schools
No. 1 in baseball Metro Top 10 is there by a wide margin
Wayzata, the last unbeaten team in the state's top two classes, scores an average of 9.1 runs a game and gives up only 1.9.