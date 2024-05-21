The westbound lanes of Interstate 494 are closed at Interstate 35E Tuesday morning and it's leading to a major traffic backup.

A semi lost its load on the bridge spanning the Minnesota River and it may be noon before the mess is cleaned up and lanes reopened, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

Traffic is being diverted off I-494 onto I-35E. The closure on I-494 is leading to a 30-minute delay, with traffic stacked up as far back as Delaware Avenue.

The eastbound lanes of I-494 remain open.