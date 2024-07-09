Forget draft position.

Getting the nod to train in the Twin Cities over the summer might be a better indicator of when a prospect is on the cusp of making the Wild.

That's what happened with Marco Rossi, who finally cracked the lineup for good and became a 20-goal scorer while competing in all 82 games after spending last offseason in Minnesota.

"That would be a pretty good season for me," Liam Ohgren said. "I'd love that."

This year, Ohgren is testing out the succession plan after the Wild told him they wanted him to be here.

Before arriving at the Wild's development camp, which moved from the volleyball sand to the ice at Tria Rink in St. Paul on Tuesday, Ohgren had already been working out locally for a month.

He'll go home to Sweden after camp concludes later this week and when the winger returns ahead of training camp in September, he'll vie for a permanent position: Although he's already played in the NHL, Ohgren doesn't feel like he's on the team yet.

"I hope that will change," he said.

Ohgren being considered for a roster spot just two years after he was drafted in the first round, 19th overall, isn't surprising considering his track record: He has shined when the stakes are the highest.

A year ago when his Swedish team was battling to get promoted after being relegated, Ohgren had 13 points in 17 games during qualification action and his eight goals were only three shy of the 11 he tallied in 36 regular-season appearances. Fast-forward to earlier this year, and he captained Sweden to a silver medal at the World Junior Championship despite coming off a back injury that sidelined him for about three months.

In the 26 games in which he suited up for Färjestad BK in Sweden's top league last season, Ohgren totaled 12 goals and seven assists.

After Färjestad BK was eliminated from the playoffs, the 20-year-old reported to Iowa in the American Hockey League and skated in three games before the Wild called him up to their roster.

His first game was April 12 at Vegas.

The next night, Ohgren notched his first goal and assist against San Jose.

In all, he logged four games, a stint that confirmed to him he was ready for the NHL.

"It was really good for me to get those four games last year to kind of see how it feels and to know that I'm actually capable of playing in the NHL," said Ohgren, who's known for his combination of skill and strength. "That's what I want to do. I'm here to take a spot. I want to play in the NHL next year. Not only that, I want to make an impact so we can go on and win a Stanley Cup. That's my main goal.

"I'm going to do everything I can to first make the team and then go on from that."

Still, Ohgren acknowledged that he was nervous and maybe didn't show his full potential.

At 6-1 and 187 pounds, Ohgren doesn't think he needs to add more muscle, so he's concentrating on improving his speed, discovering more maturity in his game and feeling more comfortable on the ice.

"It's pressure, for sure," Ohgren said. "I feel it, but it's a lot of fun. This is my childhood dream to be part of an NHL club and to have a chance to make an NHL team. It was a dream come true to play those games last season and score a goal, too.

"But I haven't made the team yet, so that's my main focus right now."

His first-goal puck has been framed and is currently in Ohgren's Minneapolis apartment.

The memento might not make the trip back to Sweden.

"I haven't decided yet," Ohgren said. "Maybe it'll stay, if I make the team, to have it so I can look at it all the time."