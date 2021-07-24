The Wild landed its goalie of the future Friday night, taking Jesper Wallstedt with the 20th overall pick in the NHL draft.

The Wild moved up two picks by trading the 22nd and 90th picks to Edmonton.

A native of Vasteras, Sweden, the 18-year old Wallstedt played for Lulea of the Swedish Hockey League. He's 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds and was the second goalie taken on Friday night after Detroit traded up to get Sebastian Cossa at No. 15.

Last season with Lulea, Wallstedt had a 2.23 goals-against average with two shutouts in 22 games.

He's the highest drafted goalie in Wild history.

The announcement of the pick was made by Roman Kurvers, the youngest son of the late Wild assistant GM Tom Kurvers. The four children of Kurvers, who passed away this summer because of lung cancer, were with Wild GM Bill Guerin in the team locker room for the virtual pick.