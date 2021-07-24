After a season of uncertainty — in a year vital to his draft prospects — Chaz Lucius got a big payoff Friday night.

The future Gophers center was the top Minnesotan taken in the 2021 NHL Draft when he was chosen 18th overall by the Winnipeg Jets. He was actually the 17th player taken because Arizona had to forfeit its first-round pick.

Lucius, who committed to the Gophers when he was 14 years old, is from the northwest Twin Cities suburb of Grant. He played for the U.S. national under-18 program last season, but was sidelined for most of the season while recovering from leg surgery.

"Nobody wants to have surgery during their draft year … but overall I feel like I had a great year," Lucius said.

After suffering a bone lesion from taking a puck off the left knee two years ago, Lucius had an operation last summer to clear out the dead bone and replace it with bone marrow from his back.

He was in a wheelchair for six weeks and then moved on to crutches while his leg was still tucked in a brace. In December, the 6-1, 185 pounder was back skating. He scored 13 goals in his first 13 games for the U18s.

He'll be with the Gophers this fall.

Lucius was ranked 12th among North American skaters. With the U.S. U17 program in 2019-20, he had 31 goals and 19 assists in 46 games, and was known for his quick release and heavy shot.

He had to wait a bit to hear his named called Friday.

"Whatever happened with the draft, come what may, but I'm really happy to be with the Winnipeg Jets right now," he said on a Zoom call with reporters.

"It's close to home for me,that's a plus for sure. It's a fun team to watch, fast-paced ... I'm looking forward to the future of the Winnipeg Jets and ...hoping to contribute to that some day."

He'll play next in the 2021 World Junior Showcase, a preview of the talent that could represent the United States at the next World Junior Championship.

"I'd say in my interview process with the Jets, I saw they were interested in me, and I saw that it would be a good fit," said Lucius, who mentioned Jets standouts Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor as players he modeled his game after.

The Jets captain, Blake Wheeler, is another Minnesotan who was a first-round pick (fifth overall, 2004).

Lucius, who turned 18 on May 3, didn't play high school hockey in Minnesota. He was with the Gentry Academy program before heading to Ann Arbor and the national junior program as a 16-year-old.

His brother, Cruz, played for the U.S. national U17 program last season and is considered a top prospect for next year's draft; Cruz Lucius is also committed to the Gophers. A 5-11 right wing, he had 42 points in 42 games for the U17s.

Arizona forfeited the 11th pick after having prospects work out for them in violation of rules before last year's draft.