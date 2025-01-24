Utah shuts out Wild at home despite return of Kirill Kaprizov, Jared Spurgeon

Aside from Kaprizov, who was back after the winger missed 12 games because of a lower-body injury, captain Jared Spurgeon suited up for the first time since New Year’s Eve and skated in his 900th career game. The defenseman had been slew-footed into the boards by Nashville’s Zachary L’Heureux, injuring his ankle and knee. L’Heureux, who reached out to Spurgeon, was suspended three games.