SEATTLE – If the 10-goal shellacking the Wild dished out against the Canucks at the beginning of the week was a five-course meal, the Kraken were served the sample platter.

The Wild sunk Seattle 5-2 on Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena in another dominating display by their offensive leaders that sent a message to their competition in the Western Conference playoff race.

Not only did the Wild stay two points behind the Predators for the second wild-card seed, but they're three points ahead of the Kraken after winning three out of four games in the week – while racking up a whopping 22 goals – and going 7-1-1 since the All-Star break.

Kirill Kaprizov scored twice, Mats Zuccarello factored in four goals and Matt Boldy capitalized for the third time in two games.

After a one-timer from the Kraken's Vince Dunn 36 seconds into the first period eluded Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, the Wild's turnaround started at 4:59 when Marcus Johansson's shot squeaked through Seattle goalie Joey Daccord for Johansson's first goal in 11 games.

Then the power play took over.

Kaprizov stuffed a give-and-go pass from Zuccarello inside the near post at 13:32 during a 5-on-3 advantage before Boldy lifted in a backhander set up by Kaprizov and Zuccarello only 1:09 into the second period.

The Wild's seven 5-on-3 goals are the most in the NHL (they had three during their highest-scoring game ever on Monday vs. Vancouver in that 10-7 jaw-dropper). Their 2-for-7 showing was also an improvement from the 0-for-4 effort against the Oilers the night before; the penalty kill went 6-for-6.

Boldy, who had a pair of goals on Friday in the 4-2 win at Edmonton, has tallied seven over his last eight games.

Kaprizov picked up his sixth goal of the week and 26th overall at 2:14 during 4-on-4 action, a slick sprint up ice before he flipped the puck by Daccord's blocker to chase Daccord (nine saves) from the game. Phillip Grubauer made 17 stops in relief.

Over his last four games, Kaprizov has an NHL-best 12 points; his assist and point streaks are at eight games. Joel Eriksson Ek is also on an eight-game point streak – a career-high – after assisting on Kaprizov's highlight-reel rush.

As for Zuccarello, he added a fourth assist on Dakota Mermis' goal at 6:58 to become the ninth player in team history to post four-plus assists in a game. This was Zuccarello's fifth four-point performance; he also had four points on Monday.

The Kraken pushed one more puck by Fleury, a backhander by Jordan Eberle that caromed in off Mermis' skate 6:11 into the third. Fleury finished with 31 saves.