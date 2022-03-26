Wild gameday

5 p.m. vs. Colorado Avalanche • Xcel Energy Center • BSNX, 100.3-FM

Wild update: G Cam Talbot is scheduled to start on Sunday when the Wild finishes off a back-to-back. So far, the team is 3-4-2 in second halves. Talbot has won seven in a row, which is tied for the longest win streak of his NHL career. The Wild hasn't defeated the Avalanche this season. After a 4-1 loss in Colorado on Oct. 30, the Wild dropped the rematch 4-3 in a shootout on Jan. 17, also on the road.

Avalanche update: The Avalanche has run away with the Central Division, and its 97 points are tops in the NHL. Colorado has won five of its past six games, the lone loss a 3-1 setback to Vancouver on Wednesday. After that, the team rebounded 6-3 vs. Philadelphia. D Cale Makar had two goals that game to set the franchise record for most goals by a defenseman in a season at 24. RW Mikko Rantanen's 32 goals lead the Avalanche and are a career high.