DENVER - For the second consecutive game, the Wild edited the record book.

But this addition to the history log didn't reflect positively on the team.

After a successful homestand culminated in an eighth straight victory on home ice, which matched the longest run at Xcel Energy Center done three previous times, the Wild stumbled in its return to the road – surrendering a jaw-dropping 25 shots in the first period and 55 overall to get overwhelmed 5-1 by the Avalanche Thursday at Ball Arena and snap the team's five-game win streak.

Colorado's No.1 line was a juggernaut, with Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog combined for four goals and 10 points. That was more than enough offense for goalie Philipp Grubauer, who snuffed out 19 shots sent his way.

Cam Talbot was much busier for the Wild, and his career-high 50 saves were the reason why the final score wasn't even more lopsided. The 55 shots he faced were just shy of the record 57 the Wild gave up to the Hurricanes on Oct.13, 2018. The record for a road game is 56 (Nov.8, 2001, vs. Boston).

The Avalanche peppered Talbot with pucks as soon as the puck dropped, testing him from different angles and ranges, but the Wild netminder held his ground – rattling off 19 straight saves to open the game.

Not until Shot No.20 did Colorado finally push a puck past him, and it was a fortuitous bounce.

After MacKinnon got loose inside, his shot caromed off Matt Dumba's stick and floated by Talbot at 11 minutes, 10 seconds.

And on its 25th shot of the first, the Avalanche doubled its lead at 19:02 – a redirect by Rantanen.

Those 25 shots tied the franchise record for most given up by the Wild in a period; the last time the team allowed that many was Jan.22, 2011, during the second period of a 4-3 loss at San Jose.

To put that barrage in perspective, only twice in the Wild's previous eight games had the team been tagged for more than 30 shots. And during its recent three-game series against Arizona, the Coyotes averaged 26 shots.

The Wild finished the first period with six shots and didn't fare much better in the second, registering just seven and still staring down a two-goal deficit.

Actually, the team was in a worse position since Dumba left the game after crashing into the boards.

Dumba lost an edge and slid feet first into the boards. He had to be helped off the ice and wasn't putting weight on his right leg.

By then, the Wild had moved within a goal of the Avalanche. And it was the team's much-maligned power play that provided the lift.

On a terrific solo effort, Victor Rask skated the puck up ice, through the neutral zone and into the left faceoff circle before unleashing a shot by Grubauer's glove at 8:41. Overall, the Wild went 1-for-4.

The goal was Rask's second over the last three games and first power play goal since March 12, 2018, when he was with Carolina. And with an assist, Mats Zuccarello pushed his point streak to five games.

But Colorado answered back with its own power play goal during its second try when Landeskog buried his own rebound at 15:07.

In the third, Joonas Donskoi scored on a breakaway at 1:57 and then Rantanen tallied his second of the night on a rising backhander at 6:30.

The Wild's 20 shots tied for the fewest this season.

With the win, the Avalanche hurdled the Wild in the West Division and moved into second place with 38 points, one more than the Wild's 37.