GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's three stars
1. Mikko Rantanen, Avalanche: The winger scored twice and added two assists.
2. Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche: The center racked up three points, including a goal.
3. Gabriel Landeskog, Avalanche: The Colorado captain had a goal and helped set up two others.
BY THE NUMBERS
20 Shots by the Wild, which is tied for the fewest for a game this season.
25 Shots by the Avalanche in the first, which tied the franchise record for most shots given up by the Wild in a period.
55 Total shots by Colorado.
sarah mclellan
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Michigan ups stadium capacity, requires teen athlete testing
Michigan on Friday eased outdoor stadium capacity restrictions before baseball's Opening Day but ordered weekly rapid testing of teen athletes amid a climbing coronavirus case rate that ranks fourth nationally over the past week.
Sports
Castleton, Mann carry Florida past Virginia Tech 75-70 in OT
Florida is heading to the second round for an eight straight NCAA Tournament appearance — and with arguably its best player on the bench as a de facto assistant coach.
Puck Drop
Edina's Bowlby, Gophers' Zumwinkle and UMD duo among All-America selections
Grace Bowlby, a defender for Wisconsin, earned first-team honors.
Business
The Latest: US clears 100M shots, Biden next aims for 200M
The United States has cleared President Joe Biden's goal of injecting 100 million coronavirus shots, more than a month before his target date of his 100th day in office.
Sports
The Latest: NHL pauses Bruins after 4 players go in protocol
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world: