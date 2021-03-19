GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's three stars

1. Mikko Rantanen, Avalanche: The winger scored twice and added two assists.

2. Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche: The center racked up three points, including a goal.

3. Gabriel Landeskog, Avalanche: The Colorado captain had a goal and helped set up two others.

BY THE NUMBERS

20 Shots by the Wild, which is tied for the fewest for a game this season.

25 Shots by the Avalanche in the first, which tied the franchise record for most shots given up by the Wild in a period.

55 Total shots by Colorado.

sarah mclellan