DENVER – The Wild continues to rotate goalies Cam Talbot and Kaapo Kahkonen, blurring the lines between who's the starter and who's the backup.

But that traditional hierarchy might be falling by the wayside.

"That's likely the way it's going," coach Dean Evason said.

Talbot got the start Thursday when the Wild began a two-game series at Colorado, a decision that was debated by the coaching staff and management since Kahkonen pitched a 31-save shutout Tuesday in a 3-0 victory over Arizona to win his ninth consecutive game.

While it was the first time this season the Wild didn't go back with the goaltender coming off a shutout, the switch reinforced the two-goalie system the team has been relying on — an approach that isn't unique to the Wild.

Among the teams with the best save percentage so far this season in the NHL, Boston (Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak), Los Angeles (Jonathan Quick and Calvin Petersen) and Florida (Sergei Bobrovsky and Chris Driedger) have also been splitting starts between two goaltenders.

Injury has been a factor for the Bruins, with Rask currently sidelined. But even before then, Halak was helping shoulder the workload, and that plan makes sense in a condensed season.

"Every other night we play," Kahkonen said. "We need two goalies here to play, to play well and win games. One goalie this year cannot do all the work. It just doesn't work like that."

And it's possible when the NHL gets back to a normal, 82-game schedule that has more gaps between games, the Wild keeps utilizing its depth at the position.

"I don't see it as competition," Kahkonen said. "We need two guys to win games since there's gonna be a game every other night. If [Talbot] plays well, I should get extra motivation from that. It's great to see your teammates playing well. You want everybody to play well so we can win games."

Family reunion in St. Paul

Kahkonen will have family in St. Paul next season.

His sister, Peppi, has committed to Hamline University.

"It's awesome," Kahkonen said. "From all the cities or schools or teams in the world, she happens to come play in St. Paul next year. So, it's a pretty cool moment for us and our family."

A forward, Peppi is currently playing high school hockey in Canada.

"She started pretty late," Kahkonen said. "I think she was 12 maybe when she started playing hockey. She's just been into it ever since. So, it's a real great moment."

Soucy sits

Defenseman Carson Soucy served his one-game suspension for charging Thursday, a punishment handed down by the NHL's Department of Player Safety for Soucy's hit on Arizona's Conor Garland during Tuesday's game.

With Soucy unavailable, the Wild subbed Brad Hunt in on defense.

Bragging rights

Former Gopher Nick Bjugstad didn't pass up the chance to brag about his alma mater's win in the Big Ten championship game over Wisconsin to Ryan Suter, who played his college hockey with the Badgers.

"You better believe it," Bjugstad said when asked if he ribbed Suter. "We were pretty pumped going into that game, and I had full confidence in the Gophers. Ski-U-Mah."

Injury update

Forward Marcus Johansson did not make the trip to Colorado, but Evason believes Johansson could return to action next week.

Johansson has missed the past 15 games with an upper-body injury.

"We felt that he was better off getting really good work back home," Evason said.