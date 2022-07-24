The Wild placed forward Alexander Khovanov on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract.
A standout in junior hockey who also impressed with Russia at the World Junior Championship, Khovanov hasn't played in the NHL after getting drafted by the Wild in the third round, 86th overall, in 2018.
Last season, he had a goal and four assists in 22 games with Iowa in the American Hockey League. The 22-year-old also logged eight games in the ECHL.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
O'Ward wins in Iowa after Newgarden crashes while leading
Pato O'Ward pounced on Josef Newgarden's misfortune Sunday to win the second race of the Iowa Speedway doubleheader, and Jimmie Johnson had the first top-five finish of his IndyCar career.
Sports
Last-hole birdie gives Clarke victory at Senior British Open
Darren Clarke birdied the last hole to beat a resurgent Padraig Harrington and win the Senior British Open by one shot on Sunday.
Tony Oliva has his day
Former Minnesota Twins Tony Oliva, Jim Kaat and David Ortiz were enshrined in baseball history after their induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Cooperstown, New York.
Sports
Big Papi a big hit at his Baseball Hall of Fame induction
David Ortiz promised to speak from the heart. As usual, Big Papi delivered.
Golf
Tony Finau surges on final day to take 3M Open championship
The 10-time PGA Tour runner-up shot a final-round 67 while third-round leader Scott Piercy fell apart on the back nine.