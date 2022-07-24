The Wild placed forward Alexander Khovanov on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract.

A standout in junior hockey who also impressed with Russia at the World Junior Championship, Khovanov hasn't played in the NHL after getting drafted by the Wild in the third round, 86th overall, in 2018.

Last season, he had a goal and four assists in 22 games with Iowa in the American Hockey League. The 22-year-old also logged eight games in the ECHL.