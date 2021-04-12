The game between the Wild and Blues on Monday night at Xcel Energy Center was postponed after Gov. Tim Walz issued a curfew in anticipation of unrest in the Twin Cities following the shooting of Daunte Wright.

"There's a lot going on right now," Wild General Manager Bill Guerin said, "and we just felt it was right to postpone the game."

The game has been rescheduled for May 12, extending the Wild's regular season, which was originally scheduled to end on May 8.

In a statement, the Wild said the game was postponed "out of respect for the heartbreaking incident" and offered its condolences to the family and friends of Wright, who was shot Sunday in Brooklyn Center after getting pulled over by police. The officer who shot Wright intended to use a Taser, according to Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon.

Mayors for Minneapolis and St. Paul declared states of emergency for both cities, and Walz issued a 7 p.m. curfew Monday in Hennepin, Ramsey, Anoka and Dakota counties that lasts until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The Wild's next game is scheduled for Wednesday night at Xcel Energy Center against the Coyotes.

Healed up

Marcus Foligno is ready to return.

The veteran winger was going to play against the Blues after missing the previous 15 games with a broken right ankle. Guerin likened the lineup addition to making a trade even though the Wild was idle before the deadline hit Monday afternoon.

"When you're without one of your top guys for a month, that's a long time," Guerin said. "Four weeks, there's a lot of games tucked in there that we were without one of our leaders. To get him back is definitely a bonus."

Foligno was hurt March 12 when he took teammate Jonas Brodin's shot off the inside of the ankle.

"I didn't know Brods had that heavy of a slapshot," Foligno joked.

After letting the ankle heal in a boot and going through rehab, Foligno said he feels 100% and will look to provide energy in his return. But Foligno wasn't disconnected from the Wild while recovering; he still checked in with teammates to see how they were holding up.

"That's my role on this team," he said, "just to make sure everyone's feeling good about themselves, their games."

He's also been a go-to penalty killer and source for offense, tallying seven goals and nine assists in 23 games. Eight of Foligno's 16 points came in the seven games he played before getting hurt.

"I was feeling really good about my game, my chemistry with my linemates," Foligno said. "My job is to just come in here and pick right back up and make sure there's no lull period."

Injury update

Kevin Fiala (upper-body injury) was questionable to suit up Monday night, while a return by Nick Bjugstad isn't imminent. Bjugstad has been out since suffering an upper-body injury from a fight on April 5.

"He has not skated yet," coach Dean Evason said. "He's going through the progression, and we'll look forward to having him back at some point."

Etc.

• Guerin said the team is talking to prospects Filip Lindberg (Massachusetts) and Sam Hentges (St. Cloud State) to figure out their next steps after UMass defeated St. Cloud State on Saturday in the NCAA Frozen Four championship. Both players are eligible to return to college. "We'll give one time to lick his wounds and one time to celebrate and address that soon," Guerin said.

• Foligno's brother Nick was on the move before the deadline, as the longtime Columbus captain was traded to Toronto. "I know there were lots of rumblings and things like that around the league of him maybe coming here, but really super excited for him," Foligno said. "I just joked with him that we'll see him come the finals, and we'll see what happens there. But happy he didn't get pushed into our division, and we can meet later down the line."