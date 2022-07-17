The Wild re-signed forwards Mitchell Chaffee and Nick Swaney to one-year, two-way contracts.

Their deals will pay them $750,000 in the NHL; Chaffee will receive $125,000 in the minors and Swaney $120,000.

Signed by the Wild as a free agent out of the University of Massachusetts in 2020, Chaffee totaled 39 points (23 goals, 16 assists) in 49 games last season with Iowa in the American Hockey League.

He also made his NHL debut, appearing in two games with the Wild. A 6-1, 201-pound native of Grand Rapids, Mich., the 24-year-old Chaffee ranked second on Iowa in goals and led the team in power play goals (nine).

As for Swaney, he finished with 38 points (16 goals, 22 assists) in 62 games with Iowa.

During his first full-length season in the minors since wrapping up his college career with Minnesota Duluth, a stint that included back-to-back NCAA championships in 2018 and 2019, the 5-11, 170-pound Lakeville native had a team-high three shorthanded goals. Swaney, 24, was drafted in the seventh round (209th overall) by the Wild in 2017.