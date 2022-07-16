Tap the bookmark to save this article.

After adding Liam Ohgren in the first round of the draft earlier this month, the Wild signed the winger to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced on Saturday.

The Wild selected Ohgren 19th overall on July 7 in Montreal after the 18-year-old was named the best forward in Sweden's junior league.

In 30 games with Djurgarden, the 6-foot-1, 201-pound Ohgren led the league with 33 goals, 58 points a plus-41 rating.

The native of Stockholm also captained the Sweden team that won gold at the 2022 Under-18 World Championship and scored the game-winning goal in the final vs. the United States.

Ohgren, who was at the team's recent development camp, is expected to play in Sweden again next season.