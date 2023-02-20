7 p.m. Monday vs. Los Angeles • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: This is the finale of a seven-game homestand for the Wild that's produced three wins and three losses, one of which came in a shootout. All but one of those six games was decided by one goal. LW Kirill Kaprizov is up to five goals during the homestand. RW Mats Zuccarello's five-game point streak is tied for his second longest of the season. The Wild are 0-2 vs. Los Angeles.

Kings update: The Kings are on a roll, winning four in a row and going 7-2-1 in their past 10 games. They're battling for the top seed in the Pacific Division after finishing third last season. Los Angeles has scored at least five goals each game during its win streak. Former Wild LW Kevin Fiala has six points in his past two games. Fiala (21 goals and 40 assists through 57 games) is the first Kings player to record at least 60 points in his first 60 games with the franchise since Ziggy Palffy posted exactly 60 in 52 games during 1999-2000.