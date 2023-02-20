Sunday's winner off Ryan Hartman came with 21 seconds left in regulation. Here are the seven latest goals in Wild history:

Marcus Foligno, Oct. 15, 2021, 2-1 at Anaheim, 8 seconds left in regulation

Jim Dowd, Jan. 21, 2004, 4-2 vs. Chicago, 16 seconds*

Ryan Hartman, Feb. 19, 2023, 4-3 vs. Nashville, 21 seconds

Jim Dowd, Dec. 13, 2003, 3-2 vs. Buffalo, 24 seconds

Joel Eriksson Ek, Feb. 7, 2020, 3-2 at Dallas, 27 seconds

Marek Zidlicky, Dec. 15, 2009, 2-1 vs. Columbus, 39 seconds

Jason Zucker, Nov. 20, 2014, 3-2 at Philaedlphia, 46 seconds

*-Wild added an empty-net goal 3 seconds later

Source: Stathead