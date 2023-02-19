The Predators didn't make up any ground in their playoff race with the Wild.

Ryan Hartman deflected in a puck with 21 seconds left to lift the Wild to a 4-3 victory over Nashville on Sunday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center that widened the Wild's lead over Nashville in the Central Division to seven points.

Before that, the Predators scored twice in the third period to erase a two-goal lead.

Only nine seconds into the second, Brandon Duhaime tipped in a shot from Frederick Gaudreau to tie the franchise record for fastest goal to open the second period. Then on an ensuing power play, Kirill Kaprizov buried a rebound in front at 1:37 to set a new career high in power play goals with 15. That tally also tied the single-season franchise history (Brian Rolston in 2005-06).

With 2:57 left in the second, Nashville's Tommy Novak spoiled Filip Gustavsson's shutout bid.

But Kaprizov's team-leading 33rd goal on a breakaway 1:23 into the third period reinstated the Wild's two-goal cushion.

Then the Predators started a rally.

After Roman Josi capitalized with 4:56 left in the third, Nino Niederreiter served up the equalizer with 47 seconds to go.

Juuse Saros finished with 31 saves for Nashville, which blanked on two power plays. The Wild went 1-for-5.

Gustavsson totaled 23 saves.