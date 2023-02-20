Tap the bookmark to save this article.

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger potted two goals.

2. Ryan Hartman, Wild: The center delivered the game-winning goal in the final minute of the third period just 26 seconds after the Predators tallied the equalizer.

3. Tommy Novak, Predators: The former Gophers center factored into all three Nashville goals, scoring one and assisting on two others.

BY THE NUMBERS

20 Consecutive successful penalty kills by the Wild after Nashville's power play went 0-for-2.

21 Seconds remaining in the third period when Hartman scored, the third-latest go-ahead goal in team history.

370 Points for captain Jared Spurgeon in his career after assisting on Hartman's goal to become the franchise's all-time leader in scoring among defensemen.