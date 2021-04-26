Cam Talbot added another highlight to his first season with the Wild when he was named the NHL's second star of the week.

Talbot went 3-0 last week with a 1.67 goals-against average and .953 save percentage to improve to 6-0-1 over his last seven starts.

His play also helped the Wild clinch a playoff berth and push the team's win streak to a season-high seven games.

After making 39 saves in his second consecutive win at Arizona, Talbot finished the week by turning aside 40 shots at Los Angeles — the 12th time in his career he's had at least 40 saves and second this season.

Overall, the 33-year-old is 17-6-3 with a 2.33 goals-against average, .926 save percentage and two shutouts since signing a three-year, $11 million contact in the offseason to join the Wild.

San Jose's Patrick Marleau was the NHL's first star after breaking Gordie Howe's record for games played and later becoming just the fourth player in league history to skate in 900 consecutive games.

Florida's Jonathan Huberdeau was the third star, racking up a goal and six assists in four games.