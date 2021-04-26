The top three teams in the NHL West Division are blazing a trail to the playoffs with 24 days left in the 56-game regular season:

Vegas: First in the West and the NHL with 70 points (34-11-2) in 47 games. Clinched a playoff spot Wednesday. The Golden Knights' current nine-game winning streak is a team record.

Colorado: Second in the West and tied for fifth in the NHL with 66 points (31-10-4) in 45 games. Clinched a playoff spot Thursday. The Avalanche is 18-2-2 in its past 22 games.

Wild: Third in the West and tied for seventh in the NHL with 65 points (31-13-3) in 47 games. Clinched a playoff spot Saturday. The Wild has won seven in a row, its longest streak this season.

LOOKING AHEAD

The playoffs' first two rounds are within the division. In the first round, the No. 1 seed plays the No. 4 and the No. 2 seed plays the No. 3. Vegas, Colorado and the Wild are too bunched together to determine the 1-3 order, but they have a sizable lead on the fourth-place team, which currently is Arizona with 47 points.