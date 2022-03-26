7 p.m. vs. Columbus • Xcel Energy Center • streamed on ESPN Plus/Hulu, 100.3-FM

Wild update: Trade deadline day acquisition G Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to start for what would be his first action since a loss to Winnipeg on Sunday with Chicago. Before joining the Wild, Fleury went 19-21-5 with a 2.95 goals-against average and .908 save percentage this season. ... D Jake Middleton played 17 minutes, 49 seconds in his Wild debut Thursday, registering two shots, two hits and a blocked shot in the 3-2 overtime victory over Vancouver. ... Earlier this month, the Wild fell 3-2 in a shootout to Columbus. Linemates Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello scored in that game.

Blue Jackets update: Columbus played at Winnipeg on Friday after losing to Pittsburgh earlier in the week. Before that, the Blue Jackets won four of its previous five games. ... At the deadline, the team traded F Max Domi as part of a three-way deal that ultimately sent Domi to Carolina. ... G Joonas Korpisalo is out for the rest of the season because of a hip injury that requires surgery. ... LW Jakub Voracek boasts 19 points in 25 career games vs. the Wild.