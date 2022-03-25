Introduction: Host Michael Rand talks through a couple of notable Wild streaks: the team has won four games in a row while goalie Cam Talbot has won seven starts in a row. Minnesota has tightened up its game, in part as a response to its recent skid and in part because that's what is dictated this time of year. Do the Wild have as good a chance as any Minnesota team to win a championship in the next five years? Rand takes a spin through his rankings of all the local teams.

11:00: Star Tribune college hockey writer Randy Johnson joins the show to set up the Gophers men's hockey team's NCAA regional game Friday vs. UMass. The Gophers have been on a roll, but playing the defending national champs in front of what should be a pro-UMass crowd will be a tough task.

22:00: Contract terms for new Vikings pass rusher Za'Darius Smith were released, making it clear this is more like a one-year deal than a three-year deal. His cap hit is just over $3 million this season, giving the Vikings plenty of flexibility going forward. Some of that might be used on Chandon Sullivan, a slot corner and — like Smith — a former Packers defensive starter.

26:00: The NCAA men's basketball tournament is suddenly wide open after co-favorites Gonzaga and Arizona lost on Thursday.

