The Vikings will host another Packers free agent this week.

Cornerback Chandon Sullivan, who started 20 games as Green Bay's slot corner over the past two seasons, is expected for a free-agent visit at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, a league source confirmed.

Sullivan, 25, is coming off a career-high three interceptions last season, his second year manning the middle of the Packers' coverage after taking over for longtime Packers slot corner Tramon Williams.

Sullivan spent three years in Green Bay, including the first two seasons under current Vikings assistant head coach Mike Pettine, who was the Packers defensive coordinator. Sullivan was undrafted out of Georgia State in 2018.

Former Packers edge rusher Za'Darius Smith signed with the Vikings as a free agent this week.

The Vikings need help at cornerback, with only four — Cameron Dantzler, Kris Boyd, Harrison Hand and Parry Nickerson — under contract. Patrick Peterson and Mackensie Alexander, last year's slot corner, remain free agents.

"We like some of the youth we have," general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said Wednesday. "We think guys have a chance to play well. This is going to be a little bit of a different scheme, so it's not exactly relatable to what they were doing previous to now, and also, yeah, you're open. You have avenues. Free agents are there. The draft is there."