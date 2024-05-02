MADRID — Iga Swiatek cruised to a straight-set win over Madison Keys to reach the Madrid Open final for the second consecutive year on Thursday.

Top-ranked Swiatek beat 20th-ranked Keys 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinals.

''It was a pretty clean performance and really solid game from myself,'' Swiatek said. ''I'm happy with everything.''

The Madrid Open is the only high-profile European clay-court competition that Swiatek has yet to win.

It will be the third final of the year for Swiatek after titles in Indian Wells and Doha.

She will face either world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka or No. 4 Elena Rybakina.

''I'm happy that we can play a final against the top players,'' Swiatek said. ''It shows consistency. For sure it's going to be a challenge, whoever it's going to be, and a tough match. I will be ready. I will focus on myself."

Sabalenka defeated Swiatek in the Madrid final last year.

Keys said she was disappointed but there were ''a lot of really great things to take from the tournament'' in the Spanish capital.

''It's been a while since I have won four matches in a row. Lots to build on. It's obviously great momentum going into Rome next week,'' she said. ''It's obviously only my fourth tournament back after the shoulder injury, so to do so well here and to be able to play some tough matches and have some three-set matches and be physically 100% still and being able to look forward to Rome and hopefully play some good tennis there is a huge positive.''

