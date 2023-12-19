WILD GAMEDAY

at Boston Bruins, TD Garden, 6 p.m. Tuesday

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Pregame reading: Wild's win streak snapped as Penguins hold on for 4-3 win

Opening bell: This is the first of two meetings this week between the Wild and Bruins, with Boston stopping by Xcel Energy Center on Saturday in both teams' last game before the NHL holiday break. Unsurprisingly, the Bruins (19-5-5) are atop their division and battling for the first seed in the Eastern Conference. They've picked up a point in four consecutive games and are 10-2-2 at home.

Watch him: Bruins RW David Pastrnak's 17 goals and 24 assists for 41 points rank him among the top scorers in the league. Pastrnak has been especially productive on the power play, registering 18 points in that situation. He's certainly a player the Wild will have to be mindful of: Last season, Pastrnak had two goals and two assists in two games against them.

Injuries: Wild D Jonas Brodin (upper body), RW Mats Zuccarello (upper body) and D Jared Spurgeon (lower body). Bruins D Derek Forbort (lower body).

Forecast: Although they fizzled in the first round of the playoffs last season despite finishing with the NHL's best record, the Bruins have returned as contenders. Their lineup is filled with experience, and their goaltending duo of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark is top-notch. Boston is also rested, not having played since Saturday. Simple, straightforward hockey should be the Wild's approach considering they're on the road and finishing up a back-to-back. A locked-in Marc-Andre Fleury would also help; the goaltender is scheduled to play his 997th career game.

. . .

