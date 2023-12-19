PITTSBURGH — The Penguins kept scoring against Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson, but the crowd still encouraged the Wild to make a change in net.

They wanted to watch Marc-Andre Fleury.

In what could end up as his last game in Pittsburgh where he built his Hall of Fame career by winning three Stanley Cups, Fleury was on the bench as the Wild's backup.

But he was still the main attraction. Fans shouted "We want Fleury" throughout the Penguins' 4-3 victory on Monday night at PPG Paints Arena, the soundtrack to the Wild's first loss in four games.

Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and assist, with Crosby scoring the tiebreaker at 6 minutes, 20 seconds of the third period and only 47 seconds after the Wild erased a 3-0 deficit.

An earlier assist moved Crosby into sole possession of 13th on the NHL's career scoring list (1,535), and goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic made 24 saves.

But the player the crowd clamored for most was a spectator just like them.

Coach John Hynes explained the decision to start Gustavsson vs. the Penguins and Fleury against the Bruins on Tuesday as "the plan that we have," with Hynes and goaltending coach Frédéric Chabot hashing out the goalies' schedule on a monthly basis.

Asked if he was disappointed not to be facing his former team, Fleury said, "A little bit, but that's OK. I get to play [Tuesday]. Team's been good. Team's been winning lately. Gus has been awesome. Just gotta keep it rolling."

Instead, the Wild hit the brakes after sputtering early before their rally faded while missing defensemen Jonas Brodin (upper-body injury) and Jared Spurgeon (lower body) and winger Mats Zuccarello (upper body).

Spurgeon didn't make the trip, while Zuccarello's injury was announced just before puck drop and a stagnant start for the Wild.

Reilly Smith was the beneficiary of a behind-the-net turnover by Alex Goligoski that popped out in front to Smith for a rising backhander past Gustavsson 7:39 into the first period that elicited the first boisterous "We want Fleury" holler of the evening.

Only 36 seconds into the second, Pittsburgh doubled its lead on the power play when Guentzel tipped in an Erik Karlsson one-timer.

Cue the call for Fleury, which resumed at 3:34 after Malkin polished off a 2-on-1 into an open side with a no-chance shot for Gustavsson (26 saves).

Now trailing 3-0, the Wild finally began to improve.

Ryan Hartman buried a Brock Faber rebound at 15:06 of the second and then with 2:30 left in the period, Jake Middleton finished off a puck hauled to the middle by Matt Boldy for a career-high fifth goal.

Vinni Lettieri, who subbed in the lineup with Zuccarello out, delivered the equalizer on a deflection 5:33 into the third. Daemon Hunt's assist on the play secured his first NHL point.

But penalty trouble prevented the Wild from completing their comeback, an issue that was addressed after the team committed five penalties on Saturday in a 2-1 shootout victory vs. Vancouver.

The Penguins' power play went 2-for-5 after Crosby's reply to Lettieri's goal, a puck that pinballed in front of the Wild net before reaching Crosby.

As for the Wild, their power play blanked on all three of their tries, including a look after Crosby's game-winner.