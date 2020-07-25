CHICAGO - Former Cy Young winner Dallas Kuechel stymied Twins hitters on Saturday while the White Sox offense showed it can slug like the defending AL Central champions.

The combination overwhelmed the Twins as they were pounded 10-3 by Chicago in the second game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field. Chicago belted five home runs - tying their season high from a year ago - as they pulled away in the middle innings.

Twins pitching was already in trouble entering Saturday. All-Star righthander Jake Odorizzi normally is the No. 2 starter, but is on the injured list while recovering from a intercostal muscle strain. The Twins initially announced that lefthander Rich Hill would start in place of Odorizzi, but the 40-year old Hill was a little sore after his last outing of camp, so the Twins decided to give him a couple extra days to recover.

That led them to Option C - Randy Dobnak. They needed a solid start from Dobnak to protect the bullpen, because the Twins aren’t ready to use their relievers in back-to-back games yet.

As it turned out, Dobnak wasn’t the problem on Saturday. He held the White Sox to one run over four innings - an RBI double by Yoan Moncada in the third inning. In four innings, he gave up two hits and walked two. Some at bats were a little taxing, especially the 13-pitch encounter he had with Nicky Delmonico in the second inning, ending with a strikeout.

Dobnak had thrown 73 pitches at that point to keep the Twins within 1-0, and might have been near his limit. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli replaced him with Zack Littell for the fifth inning, a move that paid immediate dividends - for the other team.

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez, right, celebrates after hitting a solo home run as Twins catcher Mitch Garver looks to the field during the fifth inning

Garcia greeted him with a solo shot to right field. Littell got two outs but walked Jose Abreu. Edwin Encarnacion followed with a blow so definitive that left fielder Eddie Rosario never moved as it sailed past him on the way to the bleachers.

Eloy Jimenez followed with an opposite field home run to right - where there was no stirring in the Twins bullpen. That made it four runs off Littell and a 5-0 White Sox lead.

Nelson Cruz hit a three-run home run off Steve Cishek in the sixth, but the White Sox weren’t done with Twins pitching yet, as James McCann homered off of Devin Smeltzer in the sixth, and Chicago added four runs in the seventh, including Garica’s second homer of the game, a three-run blast down the left field line off Smeltzer.

Kuechel was charged with two runs over 51/3 innings.But he roared into the sixth inning with a one hit shutout.