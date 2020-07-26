Game 2 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Leury García, Chicago

The second baseman was 3-for-4 with two home runs — a lefthanded solo shot off Zack Littell and a three-run shot hitting righthanded against Devin Smeltzer.

By the NUMBERS

3 Home runs given up by Littell in the fifth inning, after he gave up four home runs in the majors all of last season.

19 Consecutive games Nelson Cruz has reached base against the White Sox, hitting his first home run since turning 40.

4-3 Dallas Keuchel's career record vs. the Twins.

ON DECK

Kenta Maeda makes his Twins debut in the series finale, facing White Sox righthander Reynaldo Lopez.

La Velle E. Neal III