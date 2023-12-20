Introduction: Host Michael Rand certainly didn't expect the Wild to beat the Bruins 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday, but the old cliche "that's why they play the games" was true. In what could have been a moment of fraying in the locker room after an awkward handling of goalies in back-to-back games instead could become a rallying point for the season. Plus, don't expect to see Aaron Rodgers anytime this season.

9:00: Star Tribune writer and editor Jeff Day joins Rand for a look at the Gophers volleyball program after standout Taylor Landfair entered the transfer portal. They will get into a bigger discussion on this era of college sports, too.

34:00: It's national signing day for football players, but does that mean what it used to?

