'Greener Pastures'

Several Midwesterners will break your heart in this "Independent Lens" documentary about farmers dealing with mental health issues. But the one who resonates deepest is Juliette Albrecht, who once ran Bi-Pond Dairy in International Falls, Minn., with her husband. Over the course of four years, we watch as Albrecht struggles to keep her business afloat while battling her cravings for a six-pack of beer before noon. She allows cameras to capture sessions with her sponsor around the kitchen table as well as moments where she contemplates suicide. She and the other featured farmers, who include Chris Petersen of Clear Lake, Iowa, deserve blue ribbons for being so open about their struggles. 10 p.m. Monday, TPT

'Homicide: New York'

Producer Dick Wolf is turning into a softie. In the early days of his landmark procedural, "Law & Order," detectives were little more than stick figures. But in his newer projects, like this unscripted docuseries, viewers learn more about how vicious crimes weigh heavily on those involved in the investigations. "Every little case takes a piece of your soul," says one of New York's finest while reflecting on a brutal Central Park slaying. A companion series, "Homicide: Los Angeles," will debut later this year. Netflix

'Good One: A Show About Jokes'

You don't have to be familiar with comedian Mike Birbiglia to appreciate this documentary that dissects his joke-writing process. Seth Meyers and Hasan Minhaj also pop up in this 45-minute special that shows just how much experimentation and self-exploration it takes to come up with a bit as simple as renting an ocean-view condo that's nowhere close to the water. Tuesday, Peacock

'Just in Time'

Laura Osnes' anti-vaccination views have made it hard for her to find work. But the Minnesota native is more than welcome at Great American Family, which prides itself on a pro-Christian message. That mission is more than obvious in this film about a gardener who turns to God when her marriage begins to crumble. The only thing missing from this Sunday school fare is a break for communion. 7 p.m. Tuesday, GAF

'Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told'

Atlanta's version of Mardi Gras was once a celebration of Black culture, drawing young people from across the country for a weekend of good food and music. This film examines how it dissolved into a series of traffic jams and twerking. Hulu







