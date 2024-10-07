What to stream: Jelly Roll, 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,' Cate Blanchett and Charli XCX remixes

— He's the not-so-new name on everyone's lips: Jelly Roll will release a follow-up to his breakout album, 2023's ''Whitsitt Chapel'' on Friday, Oct. 11. Little is known about the 22-track ''Beautifully Broken'' beyond its previously released tracks ''I Am Not Okay,'' ''Get By,'' ''Liar'' and ''Winning Streak'' — the latter of which he debuted during the premiere of Saturday Night Live's 50th season, joined by a choir. That one was inspired by an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, and the album will no doubt center on the kind of stories he's become known for: Soulful country-rock on adversity, addiction, pain, suffering, and ultimately, chasing safety.