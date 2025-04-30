Asian shares rise after gains on Wall Street as corporate profits pile higher

Shares were mixed Wednesday in Asia after U.S. stocks rose again as companies reported stronger-than-expected profits.
U.S. futures fell and oil prices also edged lower.
Uncertainty around President Donald Trump's trade war limited gains in U.S. stocks. So did a drop in consumer confidence and a weak update on how many job openings U.S. employers were advertising at the end of March.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index edged 0.1% higher to 35,871.74.
Japanese automakers' shares fell even after Trump signed an order relaxing some U.S. tariffs on imports of autos and auto parts.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng lost 0.3% to 21,941.40, while the Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.1% to 3,283.51.
South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.6% to 2,548.88, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia picked up 0.2% to 8,086.90.
Taiwan's Taiex was up 0.4%.