What to know from the UN: Netanyahu says no cease-fire, but other countries keep asking

POETRY IN POLICY: As Pakistan tries to climb out of an economic crisis, Sharif turned Friday to poetry to convey his country's resolve. Addressing world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, he read aloud part of ''Keep Going,'' a 1921 piece by American poet Edgar A. Guest. It begins ''When things go wrong, as they sometimes will'' — when, for example, ''the funds are low and the debts are high.'' (Sharif substituted ''credits'' for ''funds.'') Pakistan's debts are indeed substantial. The International Monetary Fund this week approved a $7 billion loan for the nation, which plunged into one of the worst economic crises in its history after flooding in 2022. Sharif's government raised electricity prices, saying the hike was necessary to meet conditions of the new loan. The increase spurred protests and a merchants' strike. Sharif told the assembly that his government has ''taken some very difficult but necessary decisions that have rescued our economy from collapse.'' Then he brought up the poem, saying it had bucked him up. He went through a stanza that ends: ''When care is pressing you down a bit, / Rest if you must, but don't you quit.'' ''This,'' Sharif told the assembly, ''is how we have learned to face our challenges and negotiate the most daunting challenges that we have faced.''