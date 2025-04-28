Trump's threats gave Europe the political will to spend more on defense. But challenges are ahead

MADRID — Inside a sprawling hangar in Spain, workers bolt together a fuselage for European aerospace giant Airbus, which churns out jets and other military equipment.
The multinational conglomerate is a rarity in Europe's defense industry, backed by Spain, Germany, France and Britain. The norm for defense industries on the continent is big-name national champions and hundreds of small companies mostly working to fill orders for state governments.
That piecemeal paradigm could hinder Europe's plan for spending more on defense, which has been given a jolt — and previously unimaginable political backing — following U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to not protect NATO allies in the context of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
For years, Trump has accused NATO allies of spending too little on their own defense. In recent months, the chasm in trans-Atlantic ties has grown. The Trump administration has signaled that U.S. priorities lie beyond Europe and Ukraine and that the time has come ''for Europe to stand on its own feet.''
The shortfall in defense spending is most evident is Spain.
Last year, it trailed all NATO allies in defense spending as a share of GDP, forcing the country to play catch-up this year to reach the alliance's 2% spending goal. NATO leaders are expected to again increase that goal this summer.
Europe-wide, industry leaders and experts have pointed out challenges the continent must overcome to be a truly self-sufficient military power, chiefly its decades-long reliance on the U.S. as well as its fragmented defense industry.
''Europe procures a majority of its defense material outside of Europe, and that's really something we have to depart from,'' said Jean-Brice Dumont, head of air power at Airbus Defense and Space at the aircraft maker's factory outside Madrid. ''The journey until we get full autonomy is a long journey, but it has to be started.''