Teaching moments

“Atlanta” may be TV’s edgiest sitcom, but “Ramy” is a close second. In the second season, Golden Globe winner Ramy Youssef tries to get over the guilt of falling for his cousin by turning to a sheikh (Mahershala Ali) who is convinced that he can reach his new pupil’s cowardly core. The series continues to be at its best, though, in episodes that Youssef barely appears in. This time around, the standout episode focuses solely on Uncle Naseem (Laith Nakli), a completely unsympathetic character until now. The way Youssef and his writing team force you to look at him in a new light reminds you why this is among TV’s most challenging, and finest, shows.

Now streaming on Hulu

Food for thought

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more delightful dining partner than Phil Rosenthal. In the third season of “Somebody Feed Phil,” the co-creator of “Everybody Loves Raymond” brings his wide-eyed enthusiasm — and bottomless appetite — to Morocco, Chicago, Montreal, Seoul and London, lighting up like a child on Christmas Day at every meal. Rosenthal doesn’t serve up history lessons the way Anthony Bourdain did, but he fills the time with a Cheesecake Factory-sized menu of corny jokes.

Now streaming on Netflix

For what it’s worth

There have been a lot of documentaries lately about the sound emanating from California in the ’60s and ’70s, but “Laurel Canyon” covers more ground than the rest. That’s not necessarily a good thing. Director Alison Ellwood is so determined to pay homage to everyone from the Modern Folk Quartet to Little Feat that you might just find yourself breathless. Still, the two-part film is jam-packed with song snippets and fun trivia that will leave you with a peaceful, easy feeling.

9 p.m. Sunday, Epix

The way we were

Lace up your boots for a brisk hike down memory lane in “Lost Twin Cities 5.” Tour guide Don Shelby waxes poetically at most of the long-gone stops, including the Bloomington Drive-In, Central High School in Minneapolis and wrestling arenas. But director David Bergin struggles to find anyone willing to gush about the bygone Metrodome.

7 p.m. Monday, TPT, Ch. 2

Everywhere you look

“Fuller House” is locking its doors, but not before dropping a final batch of episodes aimed at viewers old enough to remember the original ABC sitcom. Even if you don’t catch all the 30-year-old references, you’ll want to hug the former child stars who have matured into dependable comic actors, particularly Candace Cameron Bure, who mines laughs even when she’s forced to dodge lasers in a cheerleader’s uniform. If you have to ask how that predicament comes about, don’t bother stopping by.

Starts streaming Tuesday on Netflix

Neal Justin