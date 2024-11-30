Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
What it was like to be just under 18 this election year
I won’t call for a lower voting age, but for every other step possible to engage young people.
By Wyatt Pohlen
•••
The scariest thing about being 17 isn’t deciding where you’re going to college or what you want to do when you’re older; instead, it’s missing out on voting in the biggest election of your lifetime. I was born on Feb. 9, 2007. My 18th birthday will arrive 96 days after Election Day.
I knew everything about each candidate; I read Project 2025, I read Kamala Harris’ policies, and I knew who I would vote for. Yet I still waited anxiously on Nov. 5 to learn the fate of the next four years that I had no say in.
This is not me advocating for lowering the voting age, but rather stating why voting is a privilege we should not give up. I would have done anything to take the place of someone who felt their vote didn’t matter and vote instead of them. I would have gladly marched around with my “I Voted” sticker. Instead, I was forced to pray and hope my candidate won. My friends at school, including those who are 18, asked me who I supported. I chose not to answer because I’ve seen the backlash some give to teenagers: “You can’t vote, so why do you care?” The truth is, this election affects me too.
President-elect Donald Trump promised to dismantle the Department of Education, which runs the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Harris pledged to assist first-time homeowners. Trump pledged to end inflation and fix the economy. Harris pledged to make college more affordable. Both candidates had policies that would affect me in the next four years. Yet I had to sit and watch without making my voice heard.
Being 17 doesn’t mean I shouldn’t be involved or active in politics. I volunteered with a campaign and even phone-banked for one of the candidates. Whenever I was asked why I cared so much about an election I couldn’t vote in, I struggled to answer. The truth is, this election affected every single American.
I was invited this summer to the prestigious weeklong Boys State Program held in June at St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minn. I was an active participant and held roles all throughout the journey. I was first appointed city clerk by my city. I was then elected to the state Senate and, last, won a statewide election as secretary of state. This experience proved to me that my voice deserves uplifting.
I encourage parents to educate their children on the elections even if the children can’t vote. I have always had an interest in politics, and my parents’ teaching me was a main driving force. Teach your child about both sides; don’t teach them what to think but rather what each side believes. I have family members who have different views, and that’s OK! Parents, do not worry about your child having different views; it means you raised them to be a free thinker.
Politicians should encourage underage volunteers. Let children become involved in your campaigns. Let them go door-knocking and phone-banking, or even let them become members of your social team. Let children have a chance to be active in politics. Remember, they deserve to be heard, too. Encourage them to share their voice; let democracy live on into the next generation.
As for political parties, encourage young people to preregister to vote, teach them about your policies, offer internships and support the upcoming politicians. Supporting our young people is an easy thing to do, but it also requires your commitment. I’m not asking you to hire a vice chair of the party who is 16. I’m asking you to encourage the young people to be active. Our future is at stake, too, and we have nobody to amplify that; you can.
I am proud to be American, and our country’s future is bright. So, parents and teachers, encourage your students to go door-knocking or phone-banking for a candidate. Encourage your student to be an informed citizen, and — who knows? — they may just one day be our president.
Wyatt Pohlen, a senior at Minneota High School, plans to attend the University of Minnesota to pursue a degree in political science.
