What it was like to be just under 18 this election year

This is not me advocating for lowering the voting age, but rather stating why voting is a privilege we should not give up. I would have done anything to take the place of someone who felt their vote didn’t matter and vote instead of them. I would have gladly marched around with my “I Voted” sticker. Instead, I was forced to pray and hope my candidate won. My friends at school, including those who are 18, asked me who I supported. I chose not to answer because I’ve seen the backlash some give to teenagers: “You can’t vote, so why do you care?” The truth is, this election affects me too.