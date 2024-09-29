What is ballot gathering? And what are the laws around this controversial practice?

Churches in states like California can collect ballots, issue voter guides and even hold candidate debates, provided they don't endorse a particular candidate, post all candidates' positions and invite all candidates to the forum. A 1954 law called the Johnson Amendment, named for its principal sponsor, then Sen. Lyndon Johnson, states that tax-exempt nonprofit organizations including churches are ''are absolutely prohibited from directly or indirectly participating in, or intervening in, any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for elective public office.'' Doing so could jeopardize a church's tax exemption status. However, this law does not prevent nonpartisan voter-education activities, voter registration drives and publishing ''issue guides'' for voters or even arranging transportation for voters to get to polling places — activities that Black churches with members who tend to vote Democrat have engaged in for decades. Pastors are also free to preach on social and political issues that are issues of concerns from a faith perspective.