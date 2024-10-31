What evidence do we have that Trump is for us, not for himself?

But a second Trump presidency would not be like the first — this time, there will be no guardrails to hold back a Donald Trump who has become singularly consumed by rage and his desire for revenge against those who have stood up to him. Pence defied Trump on Jan. 6, so Trump replaced him with a running mate, JD Vance, who would have been willing to cast aside our Constitution for him. Trump has promised to implement the Project 2025 plan to fire civil servants and replace them with partisan appointees loyal to him. He has said he will order the Department of Justice to drop the charges he is facing for his behavior on Jan. 6 and for stealing classified national security documents and then to go after his political opponents. He has opened the door to using the military against “the enemy within.” And after his hand-picked Supreme Court justices voted to give presidents sweeping immunity from prosecution, this time, he could do all of this without being held back by the rule of law. In short, Trump has plenty of plans to pursue his political enemies, but no plans to punish corporations who rip you off.