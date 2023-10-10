Police departments in three west metro cities suspect there is a connection among three still-unsolved residential burglaries within a week in late August that netted hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewels and other pricy items.

The break-ins occurred from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, with homes being hit in Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and Golden Valley, according to a court filing this week in Hennepin County.

Minnetonka police said in a search warrant affidavit that they suspect that a burglary in their city on Aug. 29, another in Eden Prairie on Aug. 30 and a third in Golden Valley on Aug. 31 are related because "they occurred within days of one another, and all three had similar modus operandi."

The affidavit filed by Minnetonka police asks for a judge to allow investigators to acquire from Google any WiFi or global positioning data it might have that could lead investigators to whoever is responsible for any of the burglaries. In the meantime, no arrests have been announced.

According to the affidavit:

On Aug. 29 at a home in a Minnetonka neighborhood southwest of the Ridgedale shopping center, the victim's doorbell camera recorded a male suspect with an athletic build breaking the rear glass door to the $1.1 million home with a landscape brick, bee-lining straight to the master bedroom and stealing jewelry and high-end handbags.

On Aug. 30 at a similarly valued home in the Bearpath Golf Club gated community, a suspect again broke a rear patio door with a rock and "targeted high-end jewelry" while skipping over other valuables.

On Aug. 31 at a $680,000 townhouse in Golden Valley just west of Theodore Wirth Regional Park, the burglar broke a rear window and stole $300,000 worth of jewelry and Chanel designer bags.

A search warrant affidavit filed in early September by Eden Prairie police in connection with an Aug. 25 break-in spelled out how thieves placed an electronic tracking device on a vehicle parked at a couple's home near Hwy. 5 and Dell Road, waited until the coast was clear and stole a safe holding at least $500,000 worth of jewels and $100,000 in cash.

The theft from the couple, who are in the jewelry business, was possibly months in the making and still has investigators on the hunt for the perpetrators and the stolen items, according to police.

However, Minnetonka police spokesman Andrew Wittenborg said Tuesday that the burglary in Eden Prairie "is not connected to the other incidents."